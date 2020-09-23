Oklahoma City woman sentenced to federal prison after police seize 68 pounds of meth

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison after being convicted of selling drugs from her home.

In May of 2019, police arrested 28-year-old Crystal Leann Rodriguez after officers observed multiple drug transactions at her home in southwest Oklahoma City.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators seized more than 68 pounds of methamphetamine, 13 firearms, and more than $95,000 in cash.

Tara Humphries, Cheyenne Delodge, and Aimee Salem were also arrested in connection to the crime.

All four women pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison on the possession of meth with intent to distribute charge, followed by 60 months in prison for the firearms charge.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Wyrick noted Rodriguez’s criminal history when announcing the sentence. Public records show Rodriguez was arrested just two months after being released from state prison where she was serving sentences for other controlled substances offenses.

