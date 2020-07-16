Oklahoma City woman’s tuition money for her son goes missing after being sent by state savings plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman said her over $6,000 check for her son’s tuition went missing in late May, early June after the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan sent the check in the mail.

Employees with the 529 Plan confirmed they will be giving her the check back. However, Kelly Poarch said this came after a month-and-a-half of trying to get answers.

“I just needed help getting my money back so I could pay for my son’s tuition, and it didn’t seem like anybody knew how to help me,” Poarch said.

The Oklahoma 529 Savings Plan is for tuition payments that can also be used for grades K-12. Poarch said she told the savings plan to send the check that was supposed to pay for her 13-year-old son’s tuition at a private school. The savings plan said they sent it, however, it didn’t make it.

“The school did not receive the check,” Poarch said.

Instead, the check ended up at a bank in Houston. According to Poarch, someone deposited the check in an ATM without endorsing it. Later on, the money was withdrawn and the account was closed.

“It is concerning that people’s money isn’t being looked after,” she said.

KFOR received the following statement from the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan:

“The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan has confirmed that the OCSP funds were withdrawn from the correct account and mailed to the appropriate address. We agree with the account owner’s assessment that the funds were intercepted after being placed in the mail. We have no information regarding how the funds were taken nor regarding the actions of other institutions. We greatly appreciate the opportunity to assist Oklahomans in reaching their higher education goals and are disheartened to hear about the account owner’s experience. We have been in contact with the account owner and resolved the immediate need of paying her child’s school tuition while any further investigation takes place, in which OCSP will cooperate fully.” Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan

Poarch said when she tried to reach out to plan officials, she couldn’t get any help.

“Nobody was helpful; I continued to call multiple times,” Poarch said.

According to Poarch, she filed a police report. Also, the same day the media reached out to the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan for comment, Poarch said she got the call that she would be given a new check.

“The entity that’s supposed to be protecting this money kind of dropped the ball,” she said. “I just hope that people do their research and just stay on top of it.”

Poarch and plan officials said they are not for sure yet what happened with the money when it reached its destination.

