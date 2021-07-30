Oklahoma City yoga teacher facing charges after she allegedly lied about being gang raped to keep her husband, police said

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a yoga teacher after she said she was gang-raped.

Cheyenne Pressley told police she was tied up and raped by two “Arabic men.” After further investigation, Oklahoma City police determined it was a lie.

Officials responded to Pressley’s southwest Oklahoma City home on July 14. According to court documents, she told 911 dispatch someone had a gun to her back, tied her up with duct tape, and raped her.

Pressley described two men of Arabic descent who possibly fled the scene. She told authorities she went out her back door to let her dog out to the backyard. Immediately after, she felt something hard pressed into her back, according to court records.

Pressley then told officials she heard someone say, “If you scream, I’ll shoot you,” and “If you look at me, I’ll shoot you.”

That night, Pressley told police she was tied up, blindfolded, and thrown on the ground, where one of the men ripped off her panties and raped her, according to court documents.

She told police she was raped seven to eight times for more than an hour.

Following the interview, Pressley signed a search waiver for her cell phone located in the backyard. Detectives then found a deleted video in her phone’s “Recently Deleted” photos file. According to documents, the video showed Pressley bound by duct tape on her hands, feet, and mouth. Police said she was clearly manipulating the angle of the camera.

Once the camera was correctly angled, Pressley moved herself to where she wanted to be and began her cries for help.

Authorities noted in the incident report that the camera was steadier than would be expected, indicating a tripod was possibly in use, court documents revealed.

According to police, several other pictures were taken, showing she was trying to find the “right one” to send her husband.

A day after the reported incident, detectives interviewed Pressley a second time. Authorities emphasized the importance of telling the truth and explained to her it was against the law to file a false report, documents said.

According to court records, detectives gave Pressley multiple opportunities to tell the truth, but she did not do so until confronted.

Pressley confessed to staging the gang rape to make her husband believe she was sexually assaulted, documents revealed.

She told police he would divorce her, and she hoped if he thought she was sexually assaulted, “it would buy her more time with him.”

Oklahoma Co. District Attorney’s Office said Pressley did commit a crime of False Reporting of a crime. She’s facing a misdemeanor charge.