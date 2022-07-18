OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to climb, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is adjusting its hours to protect guests.

Beginning Monday, July 25 and continuing through Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Oklahoma City Zoo will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the last entry no later than 2 p.m.

Organizers say many of the zoo animals are more active in the morning and head indoors to get cool as temperatures climb throughout the afternoon.

Guests can escape the heat by using the mist machines, or heading to indoor exhibits. Guests are also welcome to bring their own drinks and refillable, reusable water bottles into the park and are encouraged to hydrate while exploring the zoo.