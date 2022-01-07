Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden sets attendance records

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Whether you visited the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden for the new exhibits or the SAFARI LIGHTS, you were part of a record-breaking year.

The zoo announced that it ended 2021 by setting two attendance records. It recorded 1,088,599 visitors for the 2021 calendar year, while also setting a monthly attendance record for December with 115,028 guests.

The previous December record was set in 2011 with 26,383 guests.

Officials say the dramatic increase can be partially attributed to the unusually mild temperatures and the zoo’s new holiday light experience, OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS.

So far, 126,663 people have experienced the zoo’s unique nighttime light program since it opened in early November.

“We’re extremely grateful to all of the guests who visited us last year and for all of our promotional partners who help make the Zoo experience possible for so many,” said Dr. Dwight Lawson, executive director/CEO for the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden. “Our goal for 2022 and beyond is for even more guests to connect with the extraordinary wildlife in our care and to be inspired to conserve them for the future.”

This weekend marks the final dates to experience the Zoo’s seasonal attractions, OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS and DINO SAFARI, as both attractions close on Sunday, Jan. 9.