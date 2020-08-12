Oklahoma City Zoo announces pregnancy of Asian elephant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo says it is getting ready to welcome a new bundle of joy.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that 25-year-old Asha, an Asian elephant, is pregnant and due to give birth in February of 2022.

This will be Asha’s fourth calf born at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

“We are extremely excited to have a calf on the way and look forward to this new addition joining our multigenerational herd, and watching as our elephants interact with a little one,” said Rachel Emory, OKC Zoo’s curator of elephants and rhinos. “Asian elephants are endangered so every pregnancy is valuable to the survival of this beloved animal as their wild counterparts continue to face extreme hardships in their native habitats.”

Though it is early in the pregnancy, both Asha and the calf appear healthy.

Asha has given birth to three female elephants including Achara born in 2014 and Kairavi born in 2018. In 2011, Asha gave birth to her first calf, Malee who at 4 years old died unexpectedly from the Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus. Malee was the first elephant born at the zoo.

LATEST STORIES: