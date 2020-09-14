Oklahoma City Zoo bringing back fair food

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although the coronavirus pandemic caused officials to cancel the Oklahoma State Fair, you can still indulge in your favorite fair food next week.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says it is hosting ‘Fair Food Days at the Zoo’ so guests can indulge in their favorite sweet or savory treats.

Food locations will be spread throughout the park.

‘Fair Food Days’ will be held from Sept. 24 through Sept. 27.

Feature food will include turkey legs, Indian tacos, street tacos, funnel cakes, corn dogs, pies, cotton candy, pizza, nachos, lemonade, caramel apples, and more.

