Oklahoma City Zoo brings dinosaurs to life with new exhibit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’ve ever wanted to see dinosaurs in person, you won’t want to miss the latest exhibit at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Dino Safari is a new immersive experience featuring life-sized, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs that demonstrate movement and sounds like the real dinosaurs that once roamed the Earth.

The exhibit is located in the Oklahoma City Zoo’s six-acre pollinator garden. Organizers say guests can see 15 one-of-a-kind animatronic displays and eight skeleton replicas.

“Animal fans of all ages are drawn to dinosaurs so we are thrilled to bring this unique opportunity to the Zoo,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director/CEO. “We hope to foster our guests’ natural curiosity and interest to learn more about these prehistoric wonders of the past while connecting them to our incredible animal family today.”

The life-like creations were created by Jurassic Park advisor ‘Dino Don’ Lessem’s company Dino Don Inc.

Dino Safari is open to the public now through Sunday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Entry into Dino Safari is the cost of general admission plus $6 per person.