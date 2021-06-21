Oklahoma City Zoo celebrating Juneteenth with free admission

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In celebration of Juneteenth, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering free admission to all guests.

The zoo announced that all guests will receive free admission on Monday, June 21 in honor of Juneteenth, a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

“We are proud to celebrate Juneteenth with our fellow Oklahomans and welcome guests to come together in tribute of this historic holiday by visiting the Zoo,” said OKC Zoo’s Executive Director/CEO, Dwight Lawson. “Our hope is the Zoo provides a place of respite where individuals can reflect on this day of celebration immersed in nature, connecting with family, neighbors and friends.”

The free admission promotion is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 21. Officials say the last entry will be allowed at 4 p.m. The zoo is currently operating on its summer schedule.

Additional fees for zoo rides and other experiences still apply.

Face masks are strongly encouraged for guests when inside indoor habitats and zoo buildings.