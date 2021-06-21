Oklahoma City Zoo celebrating Juneteenth with free admission

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In celebration of Juneteenth, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering free admission to all guests.

The zoo announced that all guests will receive free admission on Monday, June 21 in honor of Juneteenth, a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

“We are proud to celebrate Juneteenth with our fellow Oklahomans and welcome guests to come together in tribute of this historic holiday by visiting the Zoo,” said OKC Zoo’s Executive Director/CEO, Dwight Lawson. “Our hope is the Zoo provides a place of respite where individuals can reflect on this day of celebration immersed in nature, connecting with family, neighbors and friends.”

The free admission promotion is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 21. Officials say the last entry will be allowed at 4 p.m. The zoo is currently operating on its summer schedule.

Additional fees for zoo rides and other experiences still apply.

Face masks are strongly encouraged for guests when inside indoor habitats and zoo buildings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report