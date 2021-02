OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to drop, the Oklahoma City Zoo says it is working to protect its animals.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says it will be closed to the public through Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The zoo’s winter schedule already restricts public access on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

However, that closure has been extended due to the winter weather.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 18, the zoo will reopen to the public Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.