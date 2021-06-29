Oklahoma City Zoo encourages visitors to participate in Plastic Free EcoChallenge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is encouraging visitors to change their lifestyles away from single-use plastics.

In July, the zoo is participating in the Plastic Free EcoChallenge.

Officials say disposable plastic items like grocery bags, straws, and bottles are creating huge ecological harm in oceans and other aquatic habitats.

Participants in the challenge will earn eco-points for using less plastic, recycling, switching to reusable items and for pledging to make other eco-friendly changes.

In 2020, the OKC Zoo team refused over 950 straws, 1,019 plastic bottles, 1,104 pieces of plastic cutlery, picked up 2,606 pieces of litter, signed 34 petitions and attended 4 different community events to advocate against single-use plastics.

This collaborative initiative earned the OKC Zoo team third place amongst all participating organizations after placing seventh in 2019.

The challenge runs Thursday, July 1 through Saturday, July 31, and is open to the public. Sign up to join the OKC Zoo team at plasticfree.ecochallenge.org/teams/oklahoma-city-zoo.