Oklahoma City Zoo honoring healthcare, emergency responders with free admission

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is recognizing healthcare and emergency workers during the month of February.

The zoo says it is celebrating February as Healthcare Workers and Emergency Responders Appreciation Month.

Organizers say the Oklahoma City Zoo is honoring all healthcare workers and emergency responders with free general admission for the entire month.

The zoo is also offering 50% off of general admission for up to four immediate family members.

Healthcare workers and emergency responders must present a valid work ID or badge to receive the complimentary admission and discounts for family members.

Throughout February, healthcare workers and emergency responders will also enjoy additional discounts while in the park when they show proof of a valid work ID or badge including 10% off concessions and merchandise at the Zoo’s Safari Gift Shop and $10 off all available Wild Encounter experiences.

“We appreciate the dedicated women and men serving on the frontline who sacrifice so much to keep us healthy and safe during these difficult times, and wanted to give back,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director and CEO. “We hope visiting the Zoo provides some respite and the chance to connect with family and friends.”