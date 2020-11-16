Oklahoma City Zoo honors military members with free admission, discounts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is working to honor military veterans with a special deal throughout the month of November.

The zoo is honoring all active duty, retired, and veteran members of the military, National Guard, and Reserves with free general admission for the entire month of November.

Also, up to four immediate family members can receive 50% off general zoo admission.

Military members must show a valid military ID at the zoo’s ticket window to receive complimentary admission for themselves and discounts for their guests.

In addition to free admission, military members will receive 10% off concessions and merchandise at the Zoo’s Safari Gift Shop. They can also get $10 off all Wild Encounter behind-the-scenes experiences.

LATEST STORIES: