Oklahoma City Zoo hosting adults-only ‘Haunt the Zoo’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is just weeks away, and the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is hoping to celebrate the spooky season in style.

The zoo is hosting the ‘Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up’ on Friday, Oct. 29.

From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., guests will be able to explore the zoo as they are transported through time to discover themed bars, delicious treats, live music, and immersive haunted experiences.

“This year’s theme of time travel was inspired by the pandemic,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s event manager. “The pandemic’s interruption of everyday routines has caused people to lose track of time, forget what day or even what month it is. We thought we would embrace the time distortion phenomena and have fun with it.”

Brave guests will be able to experience a ‘Jurassic Journey,’ which is a nighttime trek through the DINO SAFARI.

Event tickets for Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up are available now at okczoo.org. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $60/person and $50/person for ZOOfriends members and include early entry to the event, access to an out-of-this-world VIP lounge complete with full bars and hors d’oeuvres plus, access to the sea lion presentation, carousel and haunted houses. General admission to Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up is $40/person and $30/person for ZOOfriends members.

Drink ticket packages will be available for purchase in advance and during the event at $30 for 10 drinks and $15 for 5 drinks. Each drink ticket has a $3 value and can be used for the purchase of any beverage or snack sold at bar locations. Event attendance is limited to ensure social distancing so purchase your tickets early. This event is rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.