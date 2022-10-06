OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is hoping to help families become active while enjoying nature.

The zoo is hosting a new program, Wild About Health.

The Wild About Health program offers a series of early morning fitness classes designed to spark an interest for being active while surrounded by wildlife.

This November, guests can try different fitness classes designed for all skill levels at the zoo’s Devon Picnic Grounds.

“We’re excited about sharing this new venture with the community,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s manager of events. “This program not only aligns with our commitment to create diverse and quality events but it provides a unique opportunity for people to build an appreciation for wildlife and wild places.”

OKC Zoo’s Wild About Health Class Schedule

Barre3 / Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 to 10 a.m.: Barre3 is a 45-minute full-body balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness that will leave you feeling balanced in body and empowered from within. A trained guide will direct and inspire participants through a circuit of diverse exercises developed to target specific areas of the body. All levels are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older.

Fit4Moms’ Stroller Strides / Sunday, Nov. 20, 9 to 10 a.m.: Stroller Strides® is a functional, total-body conditioning workout designed for moms with kids in tow. Each workout is comprised of strength training, cardio and core restoration, all while entertaining the little ones with songs, activities and fun. Children must remain in their stroller for the duration of the class. School age children are welcome to join but they must be able to sit next to mom or in a designated big kid spot during class; this workout is intended for mom not for the kids. General Zoo admission is required for accompanying children attending this program.

Family Yoga / Friday, Nov. 25, 9 to 10 a.m.: Complete your Thanksgiving holiday with a yoga class for the whole family! This yoga class offers an age-appropriate Yoga practice including stretching and strengthening poses, breathing and relaxation techniques all while being playful and fun. This class is designed for all ages and there must be an accompanying adult for every three minors. Participants are required to bring their own yoga mat.

Classes are limited to 30 guests.

The cost is $30 for adults and includes same-day admission to the zoo.

Tickets are on sale online.