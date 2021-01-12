Oklahoma City Zoo hosting socially distant Valentine’s Day dinner event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Valentine’s Day is about a month away, but many couples will be trading the traditional dinner date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says it is hosting a unique dinner experience for the event.

The zoo is hosting two socially distant Valentine’s Dinner events at the Zoo’s Sea Lion Stadium on Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14.

Each event will be limited to 122 guests who are 21-years-old and older to ensure adequate social distancing among attendees.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. .and the first course is served at 7 p.m.

Organizers say guests will enjoy dinner under the stars at private, socially distanced tables that are arranged throughout the zoo’s covered Sea Lion Stadium.

Heat lamps will be aglow, creating a cozy setting but diners should dress warmly.

Each event will feature a three-course dinner provided by Salt and Surrey Catering. Menu options include a strawberry or tossed salad, south of France chicken, grilled pork loin with peach chutney, or portabella mushroom stack and a sweet ending with strawberry or chocolate mousse for dessert. Dinners will feature a full bar with domestic beer, wine, mixed drinks, soda and the event’s specialty cocktail, the Love Potion, available for purchase.

These one-of-kind dinners conclude with a splash as the Zoo’s California sea lions and harbor seals along with their talented caretakers entertain guests with specially-themed presentation, Sealed with a Fish!

“We are excited to expand our adult, 21 and older events and provide Zoo fans with a new, exclusive opportunity to celebrate the Valentine’s holiday in a memorable setting with our beloved wildlife,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s manager of events.

Valentine’s Dinner admission is $120 per couple for ZOOfriends members and $140 per couple for nonmembers. During the ticket purchasing process, you will be asked to give your menu choices and a place to request special seating with friends and other couples! Tickets are now available at okczoo.org. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable and events will be held rain or shine.