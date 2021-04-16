Oklahoma City Zoo kicking off ‘Sip and Stroll’ events for adult visitors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is kicking off a fun event next month.

Every Thursday evening beginning May 6 through June 24, visitors will be able to take part in the second-annual ‘Sip and Stroll’ event at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests who are 21-years-old and older are invited to explore an outdoor path that spans the majority of the zoo while enjoying delicious drinks inspired by exotic locations.

“We are really excited to host Sip and Stroll again this year after last year’s success,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s events manager. “This series gives the 21-and-up crowd a unique way to connect with friends, while exploring the Zoo and learning about wildlife and conservation.”

The Zoo will host a special PRIDE Sip and Stroll event on Thursday, June 24, with exclusive drinks and activities.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning on Monday, April 19.

General ‘Sip and Stroll’ admission is $25 per person. Purchase admission early and receive $2 off per person through Sunday, April 26, with the code SIPANDSAVE.

Event entry times are spaced every 15 minutes to allow for maximum social distancing. Attendance is limited to 1,200 guests per night. Once checked in, guests are free to stay throughout the duration of the event.