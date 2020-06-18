Oklahoma City Zoo launches live mountain lion cam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thanks to a new live camera, you can watch the Oklahoma City Zoo’s mountain lions pounce and play every day!

The zoo has reopened to the pubilc, but is still connecting the public to its beloved animal family virtually.

You can watch the wild feline fun unfold live at the zoo’s mountain lion habitat in their Oklahoma Trails habitat from your smartphone, computer or tablet.

Zoo officials say feisty 1-year-old feline brothers, Toho and Tanka, are constantly on the move, climbing, interacting with enrichment and exploring their habitat.

Photo credit: Andrea Johnson

Photo credit: Andrea Johnson

Photo credit: Andrea Johnson

The zoo’s mountain lion cam will stream live daily, with optimal viewing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. When temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher, the mountain lions are given exclusive access to their indoor habitats, outside the camera’s field of view.

Click here to view the camera.