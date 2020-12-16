Oklahoma City Zoo launches red panda cam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are feeling the winter blues, a couple of the Oklahoma City Zoo’s most popular residents might bring a little sunshine into your life.

The Oklahoma City Zoo is setting up its red panda cam to give visitors the chance to watch the zoo’s red pandas for hours this winter.

Thomas at the Oklahoma City Zoo

Guests will be able to watch 7-year-old Thomas and his daughter, 18-month-old Khyana, as they play and enjoy the winter weather.

In October 2019, Khyana underwent an amputation of her hind, left leg, due to a congenital deformity. She continues to thrive and is extremely active, always exploring her surroundings. Khyana is also eager to engage with her caretakers through training sessions.

OKC Zoo Red Panda Khyana in Snow

Known for being great climbers, red pandas spend most of their lives in trees, even sleeping in branches. Red pandas grow to be about the size of a typical house cat. Their bushy, ringed tails add about 18 inches to their length and serve as a type of blanket keeping them warm in cold mountain climates.

Now through Sunday, February 28, 2021, get an exclusive real-time look at the Zoo’s red pandas with the Zoo’s red panda cam online.

The red panda cam will stream live daily with optimal viewing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. of either Khyana or Thomas. Because red pandas are solitary by nature and Khyana has reached an age of maturity, she and Thomas do not share habitat space.