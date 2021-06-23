Oklahoma City Zoo mourning loss of 9-month-old Chilean flamingo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is mourning the loss of one of the zoo’s youngest members.

On June 19, officials say the zoo’s 9-month-old Chilean flamingo tripped while exiting the indoor flamingo habitat with his flock.

The flamingo fell, which resulted in a life-threatening leg fracture that couldn’t be treated.

After consulting with veterinarians, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden made the decision to humanely euthanize the flamingo.

Officials say it was the first of its species to hatch at the zoo since 2013.

