Niki and her new baby girl. Photo provided by Oklahoma City Zoo.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma zoo is asking for the public’s help as they fight for the title of ‘Best Zoo’ in America.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden earned the honor of being nominated for USA Today’s 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards in the ‘Best Zoo’ and ‘Best Zoo Exhibit’ categories.

“It’s an incredible honor to be nominated for this year’s 10Best awards,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director/CEO. “Achieving accolades of this caliber would not be possible without the continuous support of all those who visit and care about the OKC Zoo and, of course, vote for us to achieve this top ranking.”

In 2022, the zoo celebrated the births of three critically endangered species, plus the arrival of four African lion cubs.

The zoo’s Oklahoma Trails exhibit is nominated for ‘Best Zoo Exhibit.’

The exhibit opened in 2007, spans eight acres and is a naturalistic habitat where guests can discover the diverse species that are native to Oklahoma.

Fans can vote in the contest through Monday, March 6.

Participants can vote once a day in each category.