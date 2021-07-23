Oklahoma City Zoo offering free admission before school year starts

Giraffe Feeding at the OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to get out and enjoy the summertime before the school year starts, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering free admission on certain days in August.

The zoo announced that it will offer free general admission on weekday afternoons during the first three weeks of August.

Admission is free on the following dates:

  • Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day
  • Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day
  • Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

“The OKC Zoo strives to connect all Oklahomans with the world’s vanishing wildlife and wild places,” said Dwight Lawson, Executive Director/CEO for the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden. “Our free weekday afternoon promotion is one of the Zoo’s many access programs that provide an enriching experience for families at a discounted rate or no cost at all.”

Guests who make online reservations for those dates will still receive free general zoo admission. Capacity is limited to six people per reservation.

Organizers say attendance will be limited each afternoon to ensure social distancing among guests while in the park.

