Oklahoma City Zoo offering free vaccine clinic, free admission to vaccinated residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are teaming up with a popular attraction to encourage more Oklahomans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department will be at the Oklahoma City Zoo to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible for it.

The vaccine clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Rosser Conservation Education Center, located at the east end of the zoo’s main parking lot.

Anyone who gets vaccinated during that time frame will receive a voucher for free general zoo admission.

“It will take all of us coming together to get on the other side of the pandemic, so we’re thrilled that our neighbors, the OKC Zoo, were willing to offer this opportunity,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, OCCHD CEO.

The OCCHD will have all three vaccines available both days.

People needing a second dose are welcomed to come fill their vaccination card as well and receive a voucher.

“OCCHD is a fantastic neighbor and resource for our community at large, so we jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with them and host this vaccination event,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director/CEO. “We’re hopeful Oklahomans will take advantage of this offer to get vaccinated and discover the Zoo, its wildlife, habitats and experiences as an added perk.”

The Oklahoma City Zoo is also extending its free admission offer to anyone who can show a full COVID-19 CDC vaccine card from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the event days.

One complimentary general admission is offered per vaccination card and the offer is only valid on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.

So far, 57% of eligible Oklahoma County residents are fully vaccinated. Young people remain the most unvaccinated group, with only 25% of 12 to 17-year-olds being vaccinated, and only 37% of 18 to 24-year-olds being fully vaccinated.