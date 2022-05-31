OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is working with Oklahoma Human Services to connect more Oklahomans to wildlife.

The Oklahoma City Zoo is implementing two new general admission discounts for Oklahomans participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Oklahoma foster families.

Beginning June 1, SNAP participants and foster families will receive general admission to the zoo for $3 per person with proof of valid program ID and a valid Oklahoma photo ID with matching name.

“We’re proud to partner with OKDHS to enhance our access programs and create these new opportunities for Oklahomans to experience the Zoo,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director/CEO. “The Zoo is the ideal destination where families can discover and learn about the world’s wildlife and create memories to last a lifetime.”

Organizers say the discount applies to daily general admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo, and ends Aug. 31.

Participants must show their Oklahoma Foster Parent Exclusive Benefits card or Oklahoma EBT card plus a valid photo ID card at the ticket window.

“We are grateful to the OKC Zoo for giving some of the families we serve an opportunity to enjoy the wonder and beauty of wildlife,” said Justin Brown, Secretary for Human Services and OKDHS director. “This iconic Oklahoma City attraction brings families together and each visit offers a new experience. We are excited for the joy this partnership will bring to the families we serve this summer!”

The discount is limited to in-person ticket purchases only and discounts are limited to four total guests per day, per card holder.