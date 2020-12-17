Oklahoma City Zoo, Oklahoma City Museum of Art team up for member discount

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two of Oklahoma City’s most popular attractions are teaming up to give members a special discount during a limited-time promotion.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and the Oklahoma City Museum of Art have partnered for the unique collaboration.

During the promotion, current Zoofriends members will receive a 50% discount on general admission to the Oklahoma City Museum of Art for up to six paying guests. Also, OKCMOA members will receive a 50% discount on general admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo for up to six paying guests.

“The Zoo’s mission is to connect people with wildlife and wild places and that can happen at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art,” said Dr. Dwight Lawson, Executive Director/CEO of Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden. “In addition to featuring many works inspired by nature, the Museum of Art is an immersive visual experience like the Zoo.”

“We’re thrilled to offer OKCMOA members an added benefit of discounted admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo, one of our city’s great assets,” said Dr. Michael J. Anderson, OKCMOA president and CEO. “There they can experience – up close and personal – the inspiration for many animal-themed artworks in our collection and discover dozens of larger-than-life animal sculptures throughout the park.”

The promotion runs from Jan. 2 through Jan. 17

HOW TO APPLY THE DISCOUNT: Both the OKC Zoo and OKCMOA have timed ticketing with admission limitations to help ensure social distancing.

For OKCMOA Members coming to the Zoo: Make a reservation at okczoo.org/tickets and use the code: “OKCMOA” to receive a 50% discount on up to 6 guests! Upon arrival, a member of the party must present the OKC Zoo with a valid OKC MOA membership ID (digital version). This offer cannot be used with any other discount or promotion for admission.

For ZOOfriends Members coming to the Oklahoma City Museum of Art: Make a reservation at OKCMOA.com and use the code "OKCZOO" to receive a 50% discount on up to 6 paid admission tickets. Visitors age 18 and under are free! Upon arrival, a member of the party must present OKCMOA with a valid ZOOfriends membership ID (digital version). This offer cannot be used with any other discount or promotion for admission.