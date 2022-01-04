Oklahoma City Zoo organizing conservation trip to Tanzania, Oklahomans invited to join

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will host a 10-night conservation trip through the African nation Tanzania that will include safaris and guided excursions.

The voyage, scheduled for June 18-28, 2022, is designed to connect Oklahomans with wildlife in faraway places.

Conservation Safari, credit Ujuzi African Travel.

The OKC Zoo is partnering with Ujuzi African Travel for the 10-night tour through Tanzania, described in a zoo news release as a top safari destination in Africa.

“The mission of the Zoo is to connect Oklahomans with the world’s vanishing wildlife and wild places,” said Dr. Dwight Lawson, executive director/CEO for the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden. “By hosting this conservation trip to Africa – one of many annual trips we envision – we hope Oklahomans will see how successful conservation programs help both wildlife and people to thrive and will better understand the complex challenges wildlife face.”

African lion, credit Ujuzi African Travel.

Participants will tour Tarangire National Park, the Ngorongoro Crater and the Central Serengeti, which zoo officials describe as “spectacular.”

Guests will see the continent’s most iconic wildlife, including zebra, lion, elephant, hippopotamus, giraffe, wildebeest and more, during guided excursions.

Lodging will be at five of Tanzania’s best lodges, according to the news release.

Serengeti Asanja Africa Camp, credit Ujuzi African Travel.

“Interested guests have the option of extending their safari with three additional nights in neighboring Rwanda for an exclusive mountain gorilla trek in Volcanoes National Park,” the news release states.

OKC Zoo expert staff members will explain the zoo’s conservation efforts along the journey.

The Round Up for Conservation initiative helps fund OKC Zoo’s conservation efforts.

Zebra, credit Ujuzi African Travel.

Excursion participants have the opportunity to meet representatives from wildlife conservation organizations based in Africa, including the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, according to the news release.

The trip is limited to 16 guests, and families with younger children are welcome.

Go to www.okczoo.org/safari for full details on the trip.

OKC Zoo Conservation Travel Program.

An informational meeting will be held at the OKC Zoo’s Conservation Education Center from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Those who wish to attend are advised to park by and enter through the education center located at the east end of the zoo’s parking lot.

If you can’t make the trip to Tanzania, OKC Zoo staff will bring the experience back to Oklahoma next spring by way of ‘Expedited Africa’, the zoo’s largest habitat expansion in its 119 year history.