Oklahoma City Zoo & Pepsi holding youth art contest to promote recycling

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is partnering with Pepsi to present a youth art contest designed to encourage recycling.

The OKC Zoo and Pepsi wants Oklahoma students to rally for recycling by participating in the Pepsi Vending Machine Art Contest.

Participants can win wild prizes and get their original art design featured on a Pepsi vending machine at the zoo, according to the zoo’s website.

The theme of this year’s contest – ‘RECYCLING: Make It Second Nature’ – calls upon students to illustrate creative ideas to promote recycling and how it helps protect and restore the planet’s natural resources, according to the zoo’s official Facebook page.

The contest is open to all Oklahoma students in grades K through 12. Students are eligible to enter through their school, home school, civic group (e.g. Scouts) or on their own.

“Contest designs will be judged on creativity, originality, meeting art specifications and relevance to the contest theme,” the Facebook post states.

Click here for official entry forms and complete contest details. Art submissions will be accepted until April 3.

Winning designs will be unveiled at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, during Party for the Planet, the zoo’s Earth Day celebration.