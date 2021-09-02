Oklahoma City Zoo providing free admission through partnership with Curbside Chronicle

Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families who work to help Oklahomans get out of homelessness will receive a free ticket to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is partnering with the Curbside Chronicle to offer a free general zoo admission ticket in the magazine’s September issue.

Curbside Chronicle is Oklahoma’s first and only street paper, which employs people who are transitioning out of homelessness in Oklahoma City.

The September issue is on sale now from Curbside vendors for a $2 suggested donation.

The vouchers found in the magazine are valid through Dec. 31.

