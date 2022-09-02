OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says it has set a new annual attendance record.

The zoo announced that 1,091,032 guests visited the attraction between July 2, 2021 and June 30, 2022, setting a new annual attendance record.

Organizers say the jump in attendance can be attributed to the mild weather, DINO SAFARI exhibit, BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise, and highly-attended special events like OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS, Haunt the Zoo, and Sip and Stroll.

“It’s been an incredible year and we are extremely grateful to our guests and members who continue to visit and value the Zoo,” said Dr. Dwight Lawson, executive director/CEO for the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden. “Because of this support, we are able to advance our mission and move the Zoo forward. There are exciting developments on our horizon with the construction of our largest animal habitat to date, Expedition Africa, and the addition of new, quality programs and events that we are excited for our guests to experience as they further connect with wildlife and wild places.”

The previous record for yearly attendance was 1,081,131.