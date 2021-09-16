VIDEO: Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe calf

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Julu and her newborn calf. Image provided by Oklahoma City Zoo.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has a new little one – a darling giraffe calf.

The calf was born at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 to a six-year-old giraffe named Julu, who is a first-time mom. Four-year-old giraffe Demetri sired the calf, his second, according to OKC Zoo staff.

Photo goes with story
Julu and her newborn calf. Image provided by Oklahoma City Zoo.

The yet-to-be named giraffe calf is the second born at the zoo this summer; the first, Kioni, was born on June 3 to 21-year-old Ellie.

Photo goes with story
Julu. Image provided by Oklahoma City Zoo.

The newborn calf is a real whipper-snapper, standing up less than an hour after she was born, and nursing soon after.

She weighs approximately 130 pounds and is 5’7″ inches tall. She will bond with her mother and her mother’s herd mates, zoo staff said.

“Watching Julu grow from a young calf to becoming a mother herself has been a rewarding experience for the Hoofstock team,” said OKC Zoo’s Curator of Hoofstock and Primates, Tracey Dolphin. “We’re proud to welcome these two calves to our animal family as part of the Zoo’s commitment to preserving giraffes for generations to come.”

The Oklahoma City Zoo has had giraffes since 1954. The first giraffe calf born at the zoo arrived in 1967. The new calf is the 58th giraffe born at the zoo.

Julu and Demitri live at the zoo with Ellie, herd matriarch and Julu’s mother, the two calves and a three-year-old female named Mashamba.

Guests may have the chance to see Julu and her calf in the giraffe habitat within the next few days, depending on the weather.

The zoo’s Facebook, TwitterInstagram and TikTok pages will provide updates on Julu and her calf.

The OKC Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday with the last entry no later than 4 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.okczoo.org/tickets to avoid entry lines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter