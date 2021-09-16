VIDEO: Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe calf

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has a new little one – a darling giraffe calf.

The calf was born at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 to a six-year-old giraffe named Julu, who is a first-time mom. Four-year-old giraffe Demetri sired the calf, his second, according to OKC Zoo staff.

Julu and her newborn calf. Image provided by Oklahoma City Zoo.

The yet-to-be named giraffe calf is the second born at the zoo this summer; the first, Kioni, was born on June 3 to 21-year-old Ellie.

Julu. Image provided by Oklahoma City Zoo.

The newborn calf is a real whipper-snapper, standing up less than an hour after she was born, and nursing soon after.

She weighs approximately 130 pounds and is 5’7″ inches tall. She will bond with her mother and her mother’s herd mates, zoo staff said.

“Watching Julu grow from a young calf to becoming a mother herself has been a rewarding experience for the Hoofstock team,” said OKC Zoo’s Curator of Hoofstock and Primates, Tracey Dolphin. “We’re proud to welcome these two calves to our animal family as part of the Zoo’s commitment to preserving giraffes for generations to come.”

The Oklahoma City Zoo has had giraffes since 1954. The first giraffe calf born at the zoo arrived in 1967. The new calf is the 58th giraffe born at the zoo.

Julu and Demitri live at the zoo with Ellie, herd matriarch and Julu’s mother, the two calves and a three-year-old female named Mashamba.

Guests may have the chance to see Julu and her calf in the giraffe habitat within the next few days, depending on the weather.

The zoo’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages will provide updates on Julu and her calf.

The OKC Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday with the last entry no later than 4 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.okczoo.org/tickets to avoid entry lines.