Oklahoma City Zoo to host holiday light event for first time in decades

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is helping families get in the holiday spirit.

The zoo will host the OKC Zoo Safari Lights, the first holiday light event at the Oklahoma City Zoo since 1992.

Organizers say the event will feature larger-than-life displays showcasing over 50 themed light sculptures of wildlife, aquatic animals, prehistoric creates and more.

Visitors can take in the sights on a driving tour through the zoo. The estimated drive time is 20 to 30 minutes.

“It’s thrilling to bring a light event back to the Zoo after almost three decades and we cannot wait to share OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS with new generations of fans,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director/CEO. “This event offers an exciting way to experience the unique setting of the park with stunning lights, music and lots of surprises while creating holiday memories and traditions.”

After driving through the zoo, guests can park and re-enter the zoo to continue on an immersive walking tour of the entry plaza with an original musical light performance. Guests can continue through the Children’s Zoo to see interactive light displays, enjoy seasonal sweets and drinks available for purchase and shop for one-of-a-kind toys and gift ideas at the zoo’s gift shops.

Also included in the Safari Light experience is the highly popular DINO SAFARI with animatronic life-size dinosaurs, which will be illuminated for the event.

OKC Zoo Safari Lights debuts Monday, Nov. 8 and continues through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

The Safari Lights be held from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

Online reservations are required for the OKC Zoo Safari Lights. Tickets are limited and are $50 per vehicle for ZOOfriends members or $60 per vehicle for non members. Oversized vehicles will be $80 and $90 respectively.