Oklahoma City Zoo to open an hour early this summer so guests can beat the heat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is opening an hour early this summer so guests can enjoy the cool morning temperatures before the heat settles in.

For the first time in decades, the OKC Zoo will extend its regularly scheduled open time from 9 a.m. to 8 a.m. from Saturday, June 6, through Labor Day, Monday, September 7. The zoo will continue to close at 5 p.m.

“Summer mornings at the Oklahoma City Zoo are really spectacular,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director and CEO. “In addition to the cooler temperatures, early morning access will let our guests discover the Zoo’s wildlife in a whole new light, literally.”

All visitors, including ZOOfriends members, are required to make online reservations at this link to secure entry into the Zoo.

Due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus, the zoo continues to take strong precautions to protect guests and staff members alike. Entries into the 100+ acre zoological park and gardens is currently limited to allow for safe social distancing. Zoo staff are required to wear face masks and guests are encouraged but not required to wear them. All touchpoints are cleaned continually and all indoor wildlife habitats remain closed at this time.

