Oklahoma City Zoo to reopen for reservations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many businesses closed their doors due to the spread of the coronavirus, several local attractions did the same.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will reopen to ZOOfriends members on Monday, May 4. It will then open to the public on Thursday, May 7.

Beginning May 1, the Oklahoma City Zoo will be taking online reservations for its Outdoor Safari Walk, which takes guests on a modified pathway through the park to view a majority of the zoo’s outdoor animal habitats.

“We are extremely grateful to the community at large, our members, guests and fans for their continued support and patience during our unexpected closure,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director and CEO. “Our entire Zoo team is thrilled to welcome our fans back to the park and provide this safe, memorable opportunity for them to reconnect with the Zoo’s animals, botanical collections and wildlife habitats.”

In an effort to protect the public and animals, the zoo will limit the number of guests allowed to visit each day.

Timed tickets that can be scanned at a safe distance for entry into the zoo will be issued to guests when they make their reservation.

Online reservations are required for all guests and Zoofriends members wanting to experience the Outdoor Safari Walk.

Officials say no military discounts can be offered at this time.

ZOO GUIDELINES

Guests will not have access to high-touch attractions/areas of the Zoo. All Zoo rides, animal feedings, playgrounds, water fountains and misters will be closed.

Multiple bathroom locations will be open along the Outdoor Safari Walk path.

All indoor animal areas such as the Herpetarium, Great EscApe building, Noble Aquatic Center and Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital will be closed.

Concessions will be available at Best of Oklahoma (formerly Big Rivers Café) and the new Big Rock BBQ Café in the Devon picnic grounds.

As always, guests can also bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages into the Zoo.

The Zoo’s Canopy Restaurant and Lotus Pavilion will be closed.

Strollers, wheelchairs and ECVs are welcome on the Outdoor Safari Walk pathway.

WHAT THE ZOO IS DOING TO KEEP YOU SAFE

Guests must stay on the marked Outdoor Safari Walk pathway and maintain safe social distancing.

All Zoo staff members will be required to wear face masks and gloves, while working. Zoo staff will also have their temperature checked each morning before beginning work.

Zoo guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks on the Outdoor Safari Walk.

Hand sanitizer stations will be positioned at the Zoo’s entry, exit, all restrooms and concessions.

Zoo staff will be continuously cleaning all high-touch surfaces like windows, vending machines, tables, chairs and more.

