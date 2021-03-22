Oklahoma City Zoo welcome critically endangered Chinese alligators

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will now be able to see a few critically endangered animals that just arrived at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The zoo announced on Monday the arrival of three 6-month-old Chinese alligator siblings who hatched in September at the Sedgewick County Zoo in Kansas.

Officials say this is the first time the zoo has included Chinese alligators in its family.

With only 120 individual Chinese alligators left in the wild, the zoo is working to preserve the species.

Listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Chinese alligators are threatened by habitat loss. The species is confined to a small area of the Yangtze River basin in Eastern China.

“We’re proud to commit to this collaborative conservation effort and do our part to help revitalize the declining population of Chinese alligators in their native habitat,” said the Zoo’s Assistant Curator of Herpetology, Seamus Ehrhard. “By participating in this SSP program, we have the opportunity to make a powerful impact on Chinese alligator conservation, while raising public awareness for this lesser-known crocodilian species.”

Officials say the alligators will live at the zoo for a few years before being paired with a mate at another organization.

Chinese alligator hatchling swimming Credit: Rae Karpinski.

The hatchlings are now on public view at the Zoo’s Underground habitat in the Children’s Zoo, next to the Zoo’s alligator snapping turtle hatchlings.

Chinese alligators are relatively small compared to American alligators – reaching an average length of five feet. The species can also be distinguished by its upturned snout and robust head. Calm and reserved by nature, Chinese alligators are known as highly intelligent and inquisitive creatures. The local name for the species is Yow-Lung or T’o, meaning “dragon.”