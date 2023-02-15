OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has welcomed three new additions to its family.

According to the Zoo, three male cheetahs, 2-year-old brothers Jabari, Hasani and Erindi, recently arrived from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia.

The OKC Zoo takes part in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for cheetahs and acts as a non-breeding home in support of the SSP.

According to Zoo officials, Jabari (Jah-baree) is Swahili for “fearless” or “brave one”, Hasani (Has-anee) is Swahili for “handsome”, and Erindi (Er-indee) is named for a protected reserve in Namibia, Africa, where many cheetahs are rereleased.

The Zoo’s Predator Pass Habitat will house their “three new bachelors” as well as current Zoo residents, 6-year-old brothers Boomer and Pete.

“Our carnivore team is thrilled to welcome Jabari, Hasani and Erindi ahead of the opening of Expedition Africa” said Tyler Boyd, OKC Zoo’s curator of carnivores. “We have a long-standing history of conserving and protecting cheetahs and we are excited to connect our fans with not only this amazing species, but even more African wildlife.”

For more information or to buy tickets to see the three new cheetahs, visit the OKC Zoo’s website.