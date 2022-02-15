OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Everyone needs a checkup every once in a while, even the king of the jungle – or in this case, king of the zoo.

Tuesday was a productive morning for the OKC Zoo’s ‘mane’ man Hubert – the African Lion knocking out a full checkup in his sleep.

Hubert got a trip to the doctor and dentist all in one today.

“He started his day down in the Lion Overlook building right in the center of the zoo,” said Tyler Boyd, curator of carnivores at the zoo. “He voluntarily took a hand injection, which had some anesthetic drugs which helped him go to sleep.”

Hubert was then taken here to the zoo’s Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital, where a crowd of adoring fans watched from above.

“They can take a look at our lab,” Boyd said. “They can there’s several viewing areas that they can watch. The veterinary staff draw blood take radiographs, basically give our animals the excellent care that they are deserving of. Just make sure he’s healthy. He looks great.”

In fact, the 10-year-old cat not only looks great, we’re told he looks ideal!

“For male lions, when you take a look at them like this, they should be very broad shouldered and then kind of taper towards the back end,” Boyd said. “He’s a good looking lion for sure. So we’re we’re really excited because he is what a lion should look like.”

After his checkup and cat nap – it’s back to business as usual for Hubert.

“We’ll actually take him back down to Lion Overlook, and he’ll wake up calmly and peacefully down in the building,” said Boyd. “Then later today, we’ll actually reunite him with his pride mates.”