Oklahoma City Zoo’s historic lion fountains to be sold at auction

The Oklahoma City Zoo is auctioning off its lion fountains.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is auctioning off a few beasts that have been a fixture at the zoo for many years.

But don’t worry, if you buy the beasts, you won’t have to feed them.

They’re lions, but they’re of the fountain variety.

The zoo’s historic lion fountains and other zoo items will be auctioned off at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, behind the zoo at 2000 East Meyer Place.

Go to the Robert Hawks Auction Co. website to learn more about the zoo items that will be sold.