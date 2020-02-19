Oklahoma City’s Cinco de Mayo Festival to be held at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s largest Cinco de Mayo festival is changing venues this year as organizers say interest continues to grow.

Oklahoma City’s 2020 Cinco de Mayo Festival is expected to draw approximately 20,000 people to the park from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, May 3.

“Every year it seems, interest in celebrating Cinco de Mayo and the rich cultural history of the Hispanic community in Oklahoma City grows and grows,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO and president of Scissortail Park Foundation. “We welcome having this event at Scissortail Park as the perfect location for everyone to gather to celebrate and enjoy this event with music, food, dance and more. Please join us. Por favor, acompáñanos!”

The free, family-friendly event will include live music from local and international touring artists, folkloric dancing, activities for children, a parade of horses, and the crowning of Miss Cinco de Mayo.

“The OKC Cinco de Mayo Festival has really hit a critical mass of attendance,” said Scissortail CDC Executive Director Robert Ruiz. “We believe that moving to downtown OKC will open the celebration up to a much larger audience while still keeping the culture and flavor that makes it such a unique and authentic event.”

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexico’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Oklahoma City and Puebla are united as “sister cities” through the Sister Cities International program, a non-profit that creates partnerships and fosters cultural exchange.

Ruiz said the partnership is just one of the reasons Oklahoma City’s celebration is one of the most authentic and exciting Cinco de Mayo events in the country.

“This is a coming out party each year for our Hispanic community and an opportunity to showcase just how large, significant and culturally vibrant we are,” said Ruiz. “It’s a great opportunity for all people to connect with that culture and to celebrate its contributions to life in Oklahoma.”