Oklahoma City’s iconic Braum’s milk bottle getting revamp

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The iconic Braum’s milk bottle near the corner of N.W. 23rd & Classen in Oklahoma City will be looking refreshed soon, thanks to a local muralist.

Braum’s officials say Chris Presley is updating and revitalizing the Braum’s ad on the milk bottle.

Presley is very familiar with this building, especially since he finished “The Buffalo Goddess” mural on the east side of the building just last year.

Since being built in 1930, various stores have occupied the recognizable building. Over the years, its owner, Elise Kilpatrick, has worked to restore the building.

“There has been so much work that has gone into this building, and we want to do our part to make sure that the milk bottle is in excellent shape too,” said Amanda Beuchaw, Braum’s public relations director. “Presley was recommended for the job by Elise Kilpatrick, and we cannot wait to see the finished painting.”

Local muralist Christ Presley works on the iconic Braum’s milk bottle ad

Iconic milk bottle building before Braum’s advertisement in 1996

Presley says outside murals and paintings can offer many challenges, one of the most notable ones is the Oklahoma heat.

“The bottle and surrounding support for it are all metal, which can be tricky because metal expands when it is heated,” Presley said. “In the past, oil-based paint used on the bottle hardened and broke because the heat caused the metal to expand. To prevent this from happening in the future, I am using a FlexiCoat paint that will breathe with the metal expansion and offer more flexibility.”

The milk bottle has sported the Braum’s logo for 25 years, since 1996.

“We have a wonderful partnership, and we hope that it continues for the foreseeable future,” Beuchaw said.

The project should finish up sometime next two weeks, pending any weather delays.