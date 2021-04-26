Oklahoma City’s mask ordinance set to expire April 30

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders in Oklahoma City are preparing for the end of the citywide mask mandate this week.

Oklahoma City’s mask ordinance expires at 12 a.m. on Friday, April 30.

However, city officials say there will still be places in Oklahoma City where masks are required even after the mask ordinance expires.

“We’re just reminding everyone that they still need to wear a mask in places where they’re required, or choose to go somewhere else,” said City Manager Craig Freeman. “There will be places to shop and gather that require masks, and places that don’t. We’re hopefully on the exit ramp for this pandemic. It’s more important than ever to show each other respect and grace as we navigate the spring and summer.”

Public health officials still recommend wearing masks in situations where it’s difficult to stay six feet apart from people outside your household.

People who are lawfully asked to leave private or public spaces, but refuse, are subject to citation and arrest for trespassing. Call 911 to report it to the police department.

Everyone age 16+ is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Appointments are available across the metro and state.