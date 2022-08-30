OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s RIVERSPORT and OSU are hosting a Swiftwater Rescue Conference for First Responders.
The conference begins on Tuesday, August 30, and will continue through Thursday, September 1. According to a RIVERSPORT press release, their goal is to train First Responders in the challenge of floodwaters.
OKC’s RIVERSPORT says novice and experienced First Responders from fire departments, law enforcement, EMS, US&R and military personnel are welcome.
First Responders from all around will be taught by OSU’s nationally recognized fire rescue program, then trained on RIVERSPORT’s $45 million whitewater rapids facility during the three-day conference .
Thursday evening will offer First Responders the experience to train for water rescues after dark.
Those who complete the course will be given a Swiftwater Awareness & Operations Certification or Swiftwater Technician Refresher Certification.
For more information, call 405-552-4040 or visit RIVERSPORT’s website.