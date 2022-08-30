OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s RIVERSPORT and OSU are hosting a Swiftwater Rescue Conference for First Responders.

The conference begins on Tuesday, August 30, and will continue through Thursday, September 1. According to a RIVERSPORT press release, their goal is to train First Responders in the challenge of floodwaters.

Swift water training at Riversport in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR.

OKC’s RIVERSPORT says novice and experienced First Responders from fire departments, law enforcement, EMS, US&R and military personnel are welcome.

First Responders from all around will be taught by OSU’s nationally recognized fire rescue program, then trained on RIVERSPORT’s $45 million whitewater rapids facility during the three-day conference .

Thursday evening will offer First Responders the experience to train for water rescues after dark.

Those who complete the course will be given a Swiftwater Awareness & Operations Certification or Swiftwater Technician Refresher Certification.

For more information, call 405-552-4040 or visit RIVERSPORT’s website.