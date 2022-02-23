OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City of Oklahoma City officials are postponing Thursday’s trash and recycling collection due to hazardous winter weather conditions.

Trash pick-up service has been delayed to Saturday for residents and businesses that have regular trash service on Thursday. Recycling service will also be conducted Saturday for those whose biweekly recycling date was scheduled for Feb. 24.

Customers will need to set their carts out by 6 a.m. Saturday.

Some customers may experience bulky trash service delays, depending on conditions.

“Crews will continue to collect bulky trash through the weekend, so customers should leave their items at the curb until they are collected,” city officials said.