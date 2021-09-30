Oklahoma City’s unemployment ranked lowest in the nation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma City now has the lowest unemployment in the United States.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says the city’s current unemployment rate is 2.6%, which is the lowest since December of 2019.

Between 2001 and today, Oklahoma City’s unemployment rate has only dipped lower than 2.6% on two occasions, which were both in 2019.

“That’s really basically the lowest rate we’ve had in the last two decades, but most importantly, right now we fare better than literally every other city in the United States. Number one low unemployment, that’s an incredible accomplishment. I mean, there’s always more to do. We’re always looking to grow quality jobs, higher paying jobs. We’re always looking to make sure our residents are never underemployed, but a baseline is that everybody’s got a job. That’s pretty close to where we’re at right now. We’re really at almost full employment of the city,” said Holt.

Holt says the investments the city made over the last 30 years have paid off and caused an array of businesses to call the city home.

“I don’t think this is an overnight thing. The most important thing probably is the diversification of our economy. You know, we’re not over the line on one industry like we were in the 1980s. Some might tell you this hasn’t been a great year for the oil and gas industry over the last 18 months, but nevertheless, we’re at the lowest unemployment in the country,” he said.

When asked why many restaurants across the metro are short-staffed right now, Holt says that is a common problem with cities with low unemployment rates.

“When everyone already has a job, employers are challenged to find new employees. People from other places should migrate to cities like this, knowing that jobs are more available here,” Holt wrote on Facebook.