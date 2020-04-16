Live Now
Oklahoma City’s upcoming free landfill day postponed due to coronavirus crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s free landfill day is being postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, traditionally held twice each year, was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2.

A new date for free landfill day is being considered by city officials, a City of Oklahoma City news release states.

“Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, solid waste facilities across the U.S. have changed operations for resident and employee safety,” the news release states.

City officials, earlier this month, suspended the city’s pick-up program for bagged trash, including bagged trash set out on bulky waste pick-up days.

“All bagged trash must now be put into Big Blue trash carts,” the news release states.

