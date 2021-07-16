Oklahoma City’s utility call center employees relocated after flooding from burst pipe

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While they usually help others deal with water and utility issues, the Oklahoma City’s own utility call center is dealing with water issues of their own. June’s torrential rainfall burst a pipe in the parking garage center at 1 North Walker Ave. in downtown.

Water first poured through the pipes and into the center on June 27 and then, again, on July 10.

“After the first flood, we dried it out,” explained Jennifer McClintock, spokeswoman for the City of Oklahoma City Utilities Department. “We thought that was just a solo event. We didn’t realize it was going to get worse the next time. The second rain came in and that’s when it got a lot worse because there was build up in the lines in the parking garage and it was backed up and backed up and backed up, and all of the sudden, when all that burst out, it came through the ceiling.”

Employees describe the floors becoming wet and, in turn, a damp odor wafting through the work area. They used trash bins to collect leaking water.

They have relocated the team’s almost 50 workers to other buildings to work and are having some work from home.

McClintock said an emergency repair contract has been initiated to speed things up. The fixes could take six months.

She emphasized there has been no disruptions to their call center services during these troubles.

Below is a gallery of photos of the flooding inside the building.