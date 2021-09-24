Oklahoma clinics begin roll out of third Pfizer shots for those eligible – Are you among them?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Good news as Oklahoma continues its fight against COVID-19. A single dose booster of Pfizer vaccine has been approved for an Emergency Use Authorization– opening up eligibility to a wide range of Oklahomans.

“Cases are down in Oklahoma right now. I think we can bring them down even more,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Chief Covid Officer.

The CDC recommending your third dose if you are 65 years and older or living in a long-term care setting.

Younger Oklahomans with underlying medical conditions at increased risk for COVID can also qualify.

And workers in occupational settings such as schools, hospitals, and nursing homes also qualify.

But there must be a six-month gap between your last shot and this third booster.

“We’re not gonna ask for your occupation. We’re not gonna ask for any of those underlying conditions. The big deciding factor will be the six-month timeline,” said Molly Fleming, Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

Bratzler stressing elderly Oklahomans should get their third shot.

“I highly recommend that people 65 and older seek a booster dose because we know all the risk factors for hospitalizations or severe complications, age is the biggest risk factor. So, getting the dose into people 65 and older is really important,” Bratzler said.

Health officials say the state is prepared for the number of Oklahomans now eligible for the Pfizer booster as vaccines are easier to come by than the first round of shots earlier this year.

“I think people are gonna find it fairly easy to find booster does because local pharmacies, the chain pharmacies also have vaccine available,” Bratzler said.

“We really have a lot of people in this game now, so it’s not just us. We really encourage you to find those opportunities that fit your schedule, are near you,” Fleming said.

But as for how many boosters we could need down the road–

“We don’t have any insight into that. I think most of us in health care believe that Covid-19 will become what we call an ‘endemic disease.’ That it won’t go away,” Bratzler said.

Coming up on Saturday, OU Health will be hosting a booster clinic from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Oklahoma Children`s Hospital OU Health Atrium, 1200 Children`s Avenue, Oklahoma City. Those vaccinated will receive the Pfizer vaccine. OU Health says participants must have two doses of the same vaccine to achieve maximum effectiveness.

And starting Monday, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department will be providing boosters at the northeast location. On Tuesdays to Fridays, they can call 405-419-4200 for an appointment at NE Health Clinic, 2700 NE 63rd.

Those searching for a booster can also get the vaccination at many local pharmacies. Several locations are listed at VaxOKC.com.