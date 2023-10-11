OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Commissioners say they have made an offer to purchase a new location for the jail.

The offer consists of approximately 51.41 acres of land near Will Rogers World Airport, according to County Commissioners. The property was submitted by the Airport Trust Authority in response to the county’s request for possible locations for the new Oklahoma County Jail.

Commissioners have placed the offer to the Airport Trust $2.5 million for the property. The offer also includes a reversionary clause and requests the City of Oklahoma City to rezone the property for jail and associated criminal justice uses.

Commissioner Blumert said she is thankful for the Airport Trust’s submittal of the property and is hopeful the transaction can be concluded quickly.

Blumert also says, a quick acquisition is critical to the county’s efforts to build a state-of-the-art mental and behavioral health facility to serve the jail using federal ARPA funds.