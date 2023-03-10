OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police has confirmed that a Oklahoma County Deputy has been seriously injured while leaving a parking lot.

Image courtesy KFOR, E. Frontage Rd and E. 2nd St in Edmond (*gate involved in incident)

According to Edmond police officials the officer was leaving Life.Church parking area near E. Frontage Rd and E. 2nd street where he did not see a metal gate that is used to close the lot at night. It has been confirmed by Edmond PIO the pole went into the vehicle and hit the deputy. Oklahoma County Deputy Brillbeck says the deputy was hit in the shoulder and neck.

Authorities say at this time that the deputy is listed in critical condition. No further details have been released.

