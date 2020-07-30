Oklahoma Co. Election Board announces change in polling location for five precincts

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Election Board says the polling locations of five Oklahoma County precincts have changed.
The new polling locations are as follows:
Precinct 550058
- St. Mark Lutheran Church
- 1501 N. Bryant Ave., Edmond
Precinct 550092
- Lighthouse Baptist Church
- 9805 N.E. 10th St., Midwest City
Precinct 550104
- Covenant Presbyterian Church
- 10100 Ridgeview Dr., Oklahoma City
Precinct 550151
- Metropolitan Bible Church
- 7201 W. Britton Rd., Oklahoma City
Precinct 550152
- Putnam City Baptist Church
- 11401 N. Rockwell Ave., Oklahoma City
The change is effective immediately.
To view your voting information, click the link here.