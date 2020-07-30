Oklahoma Co. Election Board announces change in polling location for five precincts

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Election Board says the polling locations of five Oklahoma County precincts have changed.

The new polling locations are as follows:

Precinct 550058

St. Mark Lutheran Church 1501 N. Bryant Ave., Edmond



Precinct 550092

Lighthouse Baptist Church 9805 N.E. 10th St., Midwest City



Precinct 550104

Covenant Presbyterian Church 10100 Ridgeview Dr., Oklahoma City



Precinct 550151

Metropolitan Bible Church 7201 W. Britton Rd., Oklahoma City



Precinct 550152

Putnam City Baptist Church 11401 N. Rockwell Ave., Oklahoma City



The change is effective immediately.

To view your voting information, click the link here.