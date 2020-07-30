Oklahoma Co. Election Board announces change in polling location for five precincts

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Election Board says the polling locations of five Oklahoma County precincts have changed.

The new polling locations are as follows:

Precinct 550058

  • St. Mark Lutheran Church
    • 1501 N. Bryant Ave., Edmond

Precinct 550092

  • Lighthouse Baptist Church
    • 9805 N.E. 10th St., Midwest City

Precinct 550104

  • Covenant Presbyterian Church
    • 10100 Ridgeview Dr., Oklahoma City

Precinct 550151

  • Metropolitan Bible Church
    • 7201 W. Britton Rd., Oklahoma City

Precinct 550152

  • Putnam City Baptist Church
    • 11401 N. Rockwell Ave., Oklahoma City

The change is effective immediately.

To view your voting information, click the link here.

