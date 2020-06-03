Oklahoma Co. Election Board announces change in polling location for five precincts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Election Board says the polling locations of five Oklahoma County precincts have changed.
The new polling locations are as follows:
Precinct 550008
- Bethany Library
- 3510 N. Mueller Ave., Bethany
Precinct 550047
- First Christian Church
- 2nd & Boulevard, Edmond
Precinct 550049
- Vintage Church
- 711 S. Kelly, Edmond
Precinct 550058
- Sequoyah Middle School
- 1125 E. Danforth Road, Edmond
Precinct 550122
- North Side Christian Church
- 2526 N.W. 122nd St., Oklahoma City
The change is effective immediately.
To view your voting information, click the link here.