Oklahoma Co. Election Board announces change in polling location for five precincts

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Election Board says the polling locations of five Oklahoma County precincts have changed.

The new polling locations are as follows:

Precinct 550008

  • Bethany Library
    • 3510 N. Mueller Ave., Bethany

Precinct 550047

  • First Christian Church
    • 2nd & Boulevard, Edmond

Precinct 550049

  • Vintage Church
    • 711 S. Kelly, Edmond

Precinct 550058

  • Sequoyah Middle School
    • 1125 E. Danforth Road, Edmond

Precinct 550122

  • North Side Christian Church
    • 2526 N.W. 122nd St., Oklahoma City

The change is effective immediately.

To view your voting information, click the link here.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter