Oklahoma Co. Election Board announces change in polling location for five precincts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Election Board says the polling locations of five Oklahoma County precincts have changed.

The new polling locations are as follows:

Precinct 550008

Bethany Library 3510 N. Mueller Ave., Bethany



Precinct 550047

First Christian Church 2nd & Boulevard, Edmond



Precinct 550049

Vintage Church 711 S. Kelly, Edmond



Precinct 550058

Sequoyah Middle School 1125 E. Danforth Road, Edmond



Precinct 550122

North Side Christian Church 2526 N.W. 122nd St., Oklahoma City



The change is effective immediately.

To view your voting information, click the link here.